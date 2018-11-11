Protest at expo venue over ‘Meesha’ novel

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The DC Books exhibition at Paramekkavu Agrashala invited devotees’ ire after keeping the controversial novel ‘Meesha’ written by S Harish. On Saturday, upon the complaint of the exhibition organisers, the Town East police took some protesters, including former Paramekkavu Devaswom secretary Ramakrishna Pisharody, into custody.

According to Mahesh K, BJP councillor and member of Paramekkavu Devaswom, “When we sanctioned the hall for DC Books exhibition, they had submitted a letter to the devaswom that they would not act in a way hurting religious sentiments. But, in the name of the complaint by the exhibition organisers, they took those who came to the temple also into custody.”He added the temple committee would now rethink whether to give the hall for activities other than those associated with the temple.