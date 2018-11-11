State will equip traditional fishermen to undertake deep sea fishing: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government will introduce a new scheme to enhance the skills and capabilities of the traditional fishermen and to equip them to undertake deep sea fishing, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. For this the state will initiate steps to modernise the existing fleet and introduce new indigenous deep sea fishing vessels through fishermen cooperatives and self help groups.

The traditional fishermen will be provided on board training and linkages to markets and export.While implementing the scheme, the government will ensure that initiatives comply with the international regulations relating to fishing in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and the high seas, said Pinarayi while inaugurating the Southern Fisheries Ministers’ Conference at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Government to develop a holistic resource utilisation plan for the EEZ considering the requirements of the coastal states. The Centre and the states should come together and agree upon the management policies and measures for sustainable utilisation and management of marine resources in the EEZ.

He urged the states to work together to develop a uniform regulation to ensure sustainable fishing and conservation of marine resources.To realise the full potential of marine fisheries, focus should be on fishing effort management, fleet size optimisation, mainstreaming biodiversity conservation and creation of fish refugia through consultative processes.

An integrated approach is needed to manage the fisheries by blending traditional knowledge and science with business principles.Governments should ensure legislative support to ensure the tenure rights of the traditional fishermen are secured and their livelihood are not adversely impacted by development activities, said Pinarayi.

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma presided over the inaugural session. Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Mahadev Jagannath Jankar, Puducherry Fisheries Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, MLAs Hibi Eden, John Fernandez, Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, CMFRI Director A Gopalakrishnan and others spoke.

Fisheries Principal secretary K R Jyothilal welcomed the delegates and Fisheries Director S Venkatesapathy proposed vote of thanks.