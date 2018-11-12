Higher Education Minister  K T Jaleel’s kin K T Adeeb calls it quits

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: K T Adeeb, a relative of Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, whose appointment as Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation (KSMDFC) general manager had led to nepotism charges being levelled against the minister, on Sunday offered to step down from the post.

In an email to KSMDFC managing director V K Akbar, Adeeb declared his intention to resign the post and to return to his parent firm- the South Indian Bank. Akbar confirmed to ‘Express’, he had received the resignation letter from Adeeb. “In the letter, he said the allegations over his appointment had undermined his dignity and this is way he decided to resign from the post,” said Akbar.

According to the MD, the letter will be discussed at the corporation’s board meeting scheduled for Monday. Controversy had dogged KSMDFC and Minister Jaleel was in trouble over alleged nepotism in the appointment of Adeeb.

The minister repeatedly denied the charges saying the allegations were baseless. KSMDFC authorities also claimed no other candidates who appeared for the interview were eligible for the post. But, the Youth League continued its stir on the issue and decided to approach court. The other day, Youth League leaders raised fresh allegation that Adeeb’s PGDBA qualification is not approved by any university in Kerala.

KSMDFC clarifies on GM’s education

Kozhikode: The Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation (KSMDFC) on Sunday sought to clarify the issue over its general manager K T Adeeb’s Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDBA) qualification which allegedly is not recognised by the state’s varsities. KSMDFC managing director V K Akbar said the courses recognised by universities here is not mandatory for contractual appointments in the corporation. “The Government Order (GO) states the candidates should have the necessary education qualification from any university and there is no instruction regarding recognition for the courses,” he said. The KSMDFC authorities had claimed the other candidates who appeared for the interview were ineligible for the post. The clarification was issued in the wake of reports Adeeb, who is a relative of Minister K T Jaleel, was appointed as general manager despite not having proper qualification and his PGDBA qualification is not approved by universities in the state. Minister Jaleel is already in trouble over alleged nepotism in the appointment of Adeeb. The minister had denied the charges saying the allegations were baseless and no rules had been violated in the appointment to the senior post.