Kerala police in touch with south counterparts to thwart Sabarimala protesters

The police top brass are in touch with the higher police officers of neighbouring states and have apprised them of Kerala’s security concerns.

Published: 12th November 2018 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police at the entry point of Sabarimala Temple (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of reports that Sangh Parivar outfits might mobilise its cadre from the neighbouring states to Sabarimala to prevent entry of women of all ages into the shrine during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season, the state police are in touch with their counterparts in the southern states to keep a tab on the situation. Police said the move was based on intelligence reports that Parivar outfits could rope in their cadre from neighbouring states to block the police if a skirmish erupts in Sabarimala and nearby areas while attempting to prevent young women devotees from undertaking a trekking to the hills.

The police top brass are in touch with the higher police officers of neighbouring states and have apprised them of Kerala’s security concerns.During the discussions, the cooperation of intelligence wings of various states and intelligence inputs sharing were also discussed, sources said.“The department is in touch with police forces of other states viz-a-viz the Sabarimala issue. We have apprised them about our concerns and they have agreed to help us in all possible ways,” said a top police officer of the state.

The reports highlighting an influx of protestors from other states emerged after the police enforced a heavy crackdown on the protestors who unleashed violence in Sabarimala.Intelligence sources said the bulk of those arrested in connection with the violence were from Sangh Parivar outfits and to overcome this handicap the outfit is planning to rope in protestors from outside.Police also hinted that Special Branch officers in the border districts have been asked to track the vehicle movement across the border crossings.
In addition to this, the forest checkpoints are also being monitored.

Mandala-Makaravilakku Sangh Parivar Sabarimala

