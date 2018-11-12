Minister’s wife quits following nepotism heat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jubily Navaparabha, wife of Works Minister G Sudhakaran, has resigned from the contractual post of Director of Management, Technology and Teacher Education (DOMTEC) in the University of Kerala.

Express had on Sunday reported the university’s Syndicate decided to convert the contractual post into a statutory one which would incur huge financial burden to the already cash-strapped varsity. DOMTEC director deals with the administration and monitoring of self-financing courses under the university.