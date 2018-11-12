Nilakkal base camp cries for basic facilities

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: With the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple set to open for the Mandala-Makaravilakku season on Friday, lack of enough facilities at the Nilakkal base camp is the devotees’ major cause for concern though both the government and Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) have promised everything will be ready in time.

Toilets and resting places are not yet ready while supply of potable water and free food too might take weeks, if the pace of work is any indication.