Home States Kerala

Protesting youths are the army of Hindu religion, says Thillankeri

RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri has said youths who were arrested by the police in connection with  agitation held to protect Sabarimala temple are the army of Hindu religion.

Published: 12th November 2018 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri addressing the Sabarimala Viswasa Samrakshana Sangamam organised by the Sabarimala Karma Samiti in Kozhikode | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri has said youths who were arrested by the police in connection with  agitation held to protect Sabarimala temple are the army of Hindu religion.“Ayyappa devotees who fought to save the Ayyappa dharma and Sabarimala temple should be treated as real warriors,” he said.H e was delivering the keynote address at the Sabarimala Viswasa Samrakshana Sangamam organised by the Sabarimala Karma Samiti here on Sunday.

“All moral and financial support should be given to those who were arrested by the state government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” he said.He asked devotees to donate generously to get the arrested youths released. Thillankeri said the Sabarimala Karma Samiti does not want to declare war against anybody on the Sabarimala issue.

“We will move peacefully to save the temple and its customs. Door-to-door campaign will also be initiated to collect signature of devotees and make them aware about the issue,” he said. If Pinarayi Vijayan has common sense, he should resolve the Sabarimala issue considering the revenue generated through pilgrimage, as it would help to re-build Kerala, Thillankeri said.

“State treasury receives at least Rs 5,000 crore as taxes during a pilgrimage season. This will be of great help to the government’s effort to rebuild Kerala,” he added.He also criticised Hindu MLAs for not standing with devotees.

More than 1 lakh people take part in Namajapa rally

Palakkad: More than one lakh people participated in the Namajapa rally and public meeting, organised by the Sabarimala Karma Samiti, here on Sunday demanding the protection of the customs and traditions of Sabarimala. The Namajapa procession, which began from the Chinmaya Tapovan near the Victoria College, ended with a massive public meeting at the Fort Maidan in the evening. Inaugurating the public meeting, director Ali Akbar said the government’s move to divide people on religion and caste will no longer hold water in Kerala. Hindu Aikya Vedi state president Shashikala teacher, who presided over the meet, said the government’s intentions to implement it agenda was very clear. While it refused to fund Kalpathy music festival, it had no qualms in spending liberally for the temple entry proclamation programmes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Valsan Thillankeri Ayyappa dharma Sabarimala temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp