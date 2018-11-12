Home States Kerala

Register criminal case against Pinarayi Vijayan for inciting communalism, says Ramesh Chennithala

He was speaking after inaugurating the march of KPCC publicity chairman K Muraleedharan from Thiruvananthapuram to Pathanamthitta to protect the customs and rituals of Sabarimala.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday said a criminal case should be registered against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for initiating a fight against people by inciting communalism.

“The fight in Sabarimala is not between lower castes and upper castes as termed by Pinarayi. It is not Pinarayi, but the thantri and chief priest who determine the customs and traditions of Sabarimala,” said Chennithala.

He was speaking after inaugurating the march of KPCC publicity chairman K Muraleedharan from Thiruvananthapuram to Pathanamthitta to protect the customs and rituals of Sabarimala. He also flayed the government move to mandate police passes for Sabarimala-bound vehicles, saying it was impractical.
“The reckless government is issuing reckless orders as it does not know what to do on the temple issue.

The Chief Minister now wants only 70 lakh people visiting Sabarimala during the Mandala season, against the normal crowd of 5 crore pilgrims. The state government is deliberately trying to derail the pilgrimage,” he said. Chennithala also accused the BJP of trying to get political dividends in the issue and said Keralites had seen through the saffron party’s game.

