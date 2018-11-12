Sabarimala: State is bound to protect the rights of women pilgrims, Kerala government told High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that it was bound to protect the fundamental right of women devotees aged between 10 to 50 years to offer prayers at Sabarimala Temple. The state also made it clear that the government never interfered with respect to religious and rituals of the temple and has no intention to interfere. "With respect to the entry of women, since the Supreme Court had already declared the law, the state has nothing more to add," the state submitted.

The state government filed the affidavit in response to the petitions seeking a directive to TDB not to implement any of the oral or written directives state government with regard to religious matters, entry of pilgrims and other related matters in the Sabarimala.

The state submitted that a large number of pilgrims from all religion, caste and creed will visit Sabarimala during Mandala-Makaravilakku season and monthly poojas. The security of the pilgrims is the concern of the government and it was being scrupulously undertaken by the police department.

According to the government, it was providing all necessary infrastructure facilities spending huge amounts to ensure the security of the pilgrims. Crores of rupees spent from state fund every year for the security equipment to keep vigil over the entire extent from Vadasserikara to Sannidhanam, Erumeli, Vandiperiyar throughout the roads and conventional hill tracks. The state is deploying a large number of police persons at Sabarimala and the control of holy 18 steps is by the devoted police personnel. Every year, crores of rupees are sanctioned to Devaswom board for under taking project works at Sabarimala. So, the government has got a definite interest in the matter of safety and security of the temple and the pilgrims. It was also the duty of the government to see that the amounts sanctioned and paid are properly used by the devaswom board and other agencies.

The government informed that some political parties with their own agenda started a protest against the verdict of the Supreme Court and it was illegal.

The state made it clear that the Chief Minister had not issued any direction to the temple authorities and the CM had only directed the police to take care of security. No genuine devotee will be prevented from trucking Sabarimala, but anyone with the intention of creating any obstruction will be taken care of by the police.