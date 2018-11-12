Sabarimala Temple was Buddhist temple, Kerala government informs High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Monday submitted before the Kerala High Court that there was a school of thought that Sabarimala temple was a Buddhist temple and the word 'Saranam' was derived from Buddhism.

M Harshan, Additional Secretary to Government, Revenue (Devaswom) department filed the affidavit in response to a petition seeking a directive to enforce Rule 3 (a) framed under the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of entry) Act, 1965, which prohibits entry of non-Hindus into temples. The petitioner submitted that non-Hindus and non-idol worshippers have no right to enter Sabarimala.

According to the state, it was historically accepted fact that Sabarimala is a secular temple where entry of devotees is not restricted on the ground of any caste or religion. The 'Vavar Nada' at Sannidhanam co-existed with Sabarimala temple and from time immemorial Muslims used to come and offer prayer at Vavar Nada as well as Sabarimala temple. It was also a fact that on the way to Sabarimala at Erumeli, there is a mosque known as 'Vavar Palli' and from time immemorial all Ayyappa devotees irrespective of caste and religion used to offer prayer at Vavar Palli and then only proceed to Sabarimala. The 'Petta Thullal' which is an essential religious part of the Sabarimala pilgrimage starts from Vavar Palli.

The state further pointed out that 'Harivarasanam' was sung by Singer KJ Yesudas, who is a Christian by birth. Yesudas is a devotee of Ayyappa and used to visit and offer prayers the temple. It was also a known fact that several other Christian and Muslim religious persons were devotees of Ayyappa and conduct pilgrimage at Sabarimala every year. It was an openly debated fact that Sabarimala was originally a worship place belonged to tribals.

The state submitted that the Wakf board, Muslim organisations, Vavar Trust, Christian organisations, Tribal organisations should be made a party before taking any decision in the petition. When the larger public interest of different religious and secular issues was involved, the issue cannot be adjudicated by the court without publication in media as contemplated under Order 1 Rule 8 of CPC.