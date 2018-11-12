Sreedharan Pillai refuses to divulge caller’s identity

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Ambiguity over BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai’s communication with the Sabarimala head priest Kandararu Rajeevararu continued on Sunday, with Pillai implying he did receive a call from the head priest’s number asking whether closing down the Sabarimala temple would be considered contempt of court.

He, however, said those doubting or seeking to know the caller’s identity should find it themselves.

“I know who called me. I have the details of the call in my phone. Those who need further clarification regarding the caller’s identity can investigate it themselves,” Pillai said.He was addressing the gathering at Edappal during the reception given to the ‘Sabarimala Protection Rath Yatra’ of the NDA from Kasargod to Erumely.

“The caller wanted to know whether the closure of shrine will lead to contempt of court,” said Pillai.

In the same breath, he said he had not withdrawn his earlier statement and termed such reports baseless.

Pillai had, at a Yuva Morcha function on November 4, claimed the Sabarimala head priest had called him and sought to know whether closing down the shrine, if women of the prohibited age tried to enter it, would amount to contempt of court.

Pillai’s statements led to a controversy, following which he said the head priest had sought legal clarification from him.The other day, Pillai gave two different statements on the issue in Kozhikode.

First, he said he could not remember who called him and said it could have been someone from the thantri family and not the thantri (head priest) himself. Later, he said he stood firm on the speech he had made earlier.

Amid all this, the head priest had denied seeking legal clarification from Pillai, which put the latter in the dock. On Sunday Pillai said he did not doubt the head priest’s clarification. “I respect him,” said Pillai. “However, I have the details of the call in my phone,” he said.

‘CPM, Congress are on the same page’

Coming down heavily on the Congress and CPM, Pillai said the two parties were on the same page. He asked the AICC to clarify its stand on women entry into Sabarimala. He also lashed out at Congress leader K Muraleedharan alleging he had a track record of cheating Hindus. Pillai also alleged CPM had set up a faction within the state’s media and was making it function against others. “Independent and fair reporting should be the motto of media houses in a democratic country,” Pillai said.