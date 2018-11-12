Home States Kerala

Sreedharan Pillai refuses to divulge caller’s identity

He, however, said those doubting or seeking to know the caller’s identity should find it themselves.

Published: 12th November 2018 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

The NDA’s Sabarimala Protection Rath Yatra, led by state BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai and other NDA leaders, arriving in Malappuram on Sunday

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Ambiguity over BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai’s communication with the Sabarimala head priest Kandararu Rajeevararu continued on Sunday, with Pillai implying he did receive a call from the head priest’s number asking whether closing down the Sabarimala temple would be considered contempt of court.

He, however, said those doubting or seeking to know the caller’s identity should find it themselves.
“I know who called me. I have the details of the call in my phone. Those who need further clarification regarding the caller’s identity can investigate it themselves,” Pillai said.He was addressing the gathering at Edappal during the reception given to the ‘Sabarimala Protection Rath Yatra’ of the NDA from Kasargod to Erumely.

“The caller wanted to know whether the closure of shrine will lead to contempt of court,” said Pillai.
In the same breath, he said he had not withdrawn his earlier statement and termed such reports baseless.
Pillai had, at a Yuva Morcha function on November 4, claimed the Sabarimala head priest had called him and sought to know whether closing down the shrine, if women of the prohibited age tried to enter it, would amount to contempt of court.

Pillai’s statements led to a controversy, following which he said the head priest had sought legal clarification from him.The other day, Pillai gave two different statements on the issue in Kozhikode.
First, he said he could not remember who called him and said it could have been someone from the thantri family and not the thantri (head priest) himself. Later, he said he stood firm on the speech he had made earlier.

Amid all this, the head priest had denied seeking legal clarification from Pillai, which put the latter in the dock. On Sunday Pillai said he did not doubt the head priest’s clarification. “I respect him,” said Pillai. “However, I have the details of the call in my phone,” he said.

‘CPM, Congress are on the same page’

Coming down heavily on the Congress and CPM, Pillai said the two parties were on the same page.  He asked the AICC to clarify its stand on women entry into Sabarimala. He also lashed out at Congress leader K Muraleedharan alleging he had a track record of cheating Hindus.  Pillai also alleged CPM had set up a faction within the state’s media and was making it function against others.  “Independent and fair reporting should be the motto of media houses in a democratic country,” Pillai said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sreedharan Pillai Kandararu Rajeevararu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp