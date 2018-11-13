50 injured as roof collapses during police association event

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Fifty policemen were injured, four of them seriously, after the wooden roof of a resort near here collapsed on Monday morning. The officers were attending the inaugural function of the police association district committee’s study camp at the resort on Thottada Kizhunna beach near the Asan Memorial Library.

The roof came down with a loud noise in a hall where around 80 people were waiting and most of the officers suffered head injuries. The accident happened after Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally left.

SP G Shiva Vikram and DySP P P Sadanandan reached the spot and started the probe. The injured officers were admitted to Kannur AKG, Dhanalakshmi, Koyili and Thottada ESI hospitals.