Home States Kerala

50 injured as roof collapses during police association event

Fifty policemen were injured, four of them seriously, after the wooden roof of a resort near here collapsed on Monday morning.

Published: 13th November 2018 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Fifty policemen were injured, four of them seriously, after the wooden roof of a resort near here collapsed on Monday morning. The officers were attending the inaugural function of the police association district committee’s study camp at the resort on Thottada Kizhunna beach near the Asan Memorial Library.

The roof came down with a loud noise in a hall where around 80 people were waiting and most of the officers suffered head injuries. The accident happened after Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally left.

SP G Shiva Vikram and DySP P P Sadanandan reached the spot and started the probe.  The injured officers were admitted to Kannur AKG, Dhanalakshmi, Koyili and Thottada ESI hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
police association Accident Thottada Kizhunna beach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp