56-year-old man beaten to death; five held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 56-year-old man was killed after he was allegedly beaten to death by a group of six people. The deceased is Heriboy alias Kurisappan of Kochuveli near here. The group beat him badly and later abandoned him at his house, the police said. On Monday morning, he was found dead by his neighbours. According to the police, Kurisappan had been staying alone at his house. “Alleging that Heriboy passed a lewd comment on the mother of one of the accused, the gang had a scuffle with the deceased on Sunday morning. This was followed by another brawl and eventual fight later in the evening,” said a police officer.