DYFI state meet may stay clear of sexual, nepotism rows

The DYFI flag

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The working report prepared by DYFI for discussion at its 14th State Conference has stayed cleared of all controversial subjects that have rocked the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in the recent months.

The sexual harassment allegation against Shornur MLA P K Sasi, filed by a woman DYFI leader and the nepotism charges against K T Jaleel are said have been omitted in the report to be discussed in the conference which began at the Tagore Centenary Hall here on Monday.

Even the state office bearers refused to comment whether these tricky issues would be taken up for discussion at the delegate’s meet. “We cannot say whether we will discuss the allegation against Sasi in the conference,” said DYFI state secretary M Swaraj MLA.

In all likely-hood, the nepotism row will also not be featured in the discussion after the state office bearers threw their weight behind Jaleel saying that there was nothing wrong with the appointment of K T Adeeb as the general manager of KSMDFC.

Swaraj said the woman DYFI leader had lodged the complaint with the CPM state leadership. “The party will take necessary action. Since no complaint has been lodged with us, we cannot do anything,” he said.
Responding to questions on the Sabarimala issue, DYFI leaders said they will not allow any attempts for a second ‘Vimochana Samaram’ (liberation movement). “The government and the police have been vigilant over the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict in Sabarimala. The judgment must be implemented without violence,” said Swaraj.

Swaraj said over 50 lakh youths are DYFI members. “For the first time, we have started accepted people from transgender community as members. That’s the speciality of this state conference. The organisation will also be concentrating more among the marginalised groups and will bring in more such people as our members,” he added.

