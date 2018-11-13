Home States Kerala

KT Jaleel should resign, says P K Firos

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Muslim Youth League state general secretary P K Firos has called for the resignation of Minister of Higher Education K T Jaleel in the case related to posting of his close relative K T Adeeb in the State Minority Development Finance Corporation as general manager. He was speaking to reporters here on Monday. The Youth League leader said the organisation would fight the issue politically and legally.

Firos said the resignation of Adeeb from the post of general manager will not settle the issue as it is the minister who is directly answerable to the public and the Youth League will move forward with agitations across the state if the minster does not put in his papers. The Youth League leader ridiculed the minister’s stand of the organisation not moving the court which is only secondary and the minister has to resign taking the moral responsibility in the appointment of his close relative.

Firos said South Indian Bank is a purely private entity with directors drawn from among the share holders and only one director is a Reserve Bank nominee. The Youth League leader produced the Supreme Court judgment in the case related to Sagar Thomas v Federal Bank, which states the Federal Bank is a purely private entity which seeks deposits from the public and provides loans out of these deposits.

“It is a scheduled bank and so is South Indian Bank. The minister’s contention that South Indian Bank is a statutory body and deputation from there to a government department is legal, does not stand ground.”
The Youth League leader said the Muslim League does not have personal enmity towards Jaleel.

