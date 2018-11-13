Home States Kerala

Sabarimala issue: SC decision a victory of devotees, says Sreedharan Pillai

Pillai said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM leaders should apologize for turning Sabarimala a riot zone.

Sreedharan Pillai

Kerala BJP chief Sreedharan Pillai (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said the Supreme Court's decision to hear the review petitions pertaining to women's entry at Sabarimala temple, on January 22nd is a victory of the devotees.

Addressing media persons in Erumeli on the sidelines of his 'Save Sabarimala rath yathra', Pillai added it is also a victory of Lord Ayyappa, who protects 'dharma'.

"We consider court's decision as a blessing for the NDA's ongoing protests to save Sabarimala," he said, adding NDA's stand has been vindicated with the court's decision. Coming down heavily on the LDF government on Sabarimala issue, Pillai said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM leaders should apologize for turning Sabarimala a riot zone.

"The LDF government, a couple of days ago, stated that devotees' interests would be protected. However, by taking culpable silence in the Supreme Court, when the review petitions are filed, the government has betrayed devotees. The government and the Travancore Devaswom Board were supposed to inform the court about the public sentiments, especially the sentiments of women on Sabarimala issue. However, it took a completely opposite stand in the court," he said.

He added that the LDF's stand has hurt the majority of public, which would be suicidal for the government. Pillai added BJP would stand by any decisions of the devotees to protect their faith.

