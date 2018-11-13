Violence in Sabarimala: Kerala HC initiates suo-motu case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday initiated Suo motu case based on the special report filed by Sabarimala Special Commissioner stating the violence that had occurred in Sannidhanam when the temple was opened for Sree Chithira Attathirunal festival on November 5 and earlier. The Court also sought the view of the State government and the Travancore Devaswom Board on the report.

The Special Commissioner had sought directions to political parties, organisations and all authorised and registered organisations of Ayyappa devotees to avoid protests and vigilantism in and around Sabarimala, the Sannidhanam and Nilackal during the upcoming Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival season.

READ| Fresh pleas on Sabarimala will be heard after review petitions decided: SC

The report also stated that if vigilantism by political parties and organisation occurred again during Mandala-Makaravilakku festival, it may affect the smooth functioning of the pilgrimage. He informed the attack on 52-year-old woman devotee by the protestors at Sannidhanam.

The commissioner also said that RSS leader Valsan Thillankari and some other person ascended holy 18 steps (Pathinettampadi) of Sabarimala temple without Irumudikettu and it was a violation of rituals.