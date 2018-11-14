Date extended for KSEB one-time settlement scheme

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSEB has extended its one-time settlement scheme for settling electricity bill dues that are over two years old till December 31 this year.Consumers need to pay only eight per cent interest instead of the current 18 per cent on pending bills that are two to five years old. For bills older than five years, the interest rate will be six per cent. Consumers can also pay the interest amount in six equal instalments.

Consumers who pay the defaulted amount plus interest in a single instalment stand to get a waiver of another two per cent on the interest. Consumers who are facing revenue recovery procedures and those involved in court cases over the pending bills can benefit from this scheme.

Again, consumers who are facing action under Section 26 of the Electricity Act for unauthorised use of electricity also can participate in the scheme.However, the provisions of this scheme will not be applicable to consumers who have benefited from similar schemes in the past or are facing action for power theft under Section 135 of the Act.