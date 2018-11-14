Sabarimala verdict: Ramesh Chennithala welcomes Supreme Court decision

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has welcomed the Supreme Court decision to hear all the review petitions in open court on January 22, 2019. In the wake of this decision, the government should drop the stubborn attitude of entry of women in the age group of 10-50, he said.

He called upon the government not to stick on to technicalities of Supreme Court not staying the judgment of September 28 on the entry of women but take a mature decision.

Opposition Leader said the Supreme Court verdict is a victory of the people of the state and is giving new hope for the faithful. He said among the political parties, it is only the Congress leader Prayar Gopalakrishnan who has given the review petition and said the BJP and others were playing foul play in the matter without giving a review petition.

Ramesh Chennithala called upon the government to take the people’s aspirations and faith into account before taking a decision on belief. The senior Congress leader said the government has not done any preparations at Pampa for the Mandala-Makaravilakku season and if women is also allowed entry during this period things will become more complicated.

Cong not decided on attending all-party meet: Chennithala

T’Puram : Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the Congress hasn’t decided yet on attending the all-party meet called by the Chief Minister on Thursday.

“I have to discuss the issue with the UDF coalition partners and take a decision,” Chennithala told ‘Express’. He adds “I don’t find any merit in attending the meeting as the Chief Minister had taken an adamant stand. We are open to the meet and await a decision of the coalition partners.” Congress is in the forefront of the agitations with the coalition partners, including Muslim League and Kerala Congress(M), openly coming out in support of the devotees.

Congress has always been supporting the cause of the devotees and the Oommen Chandy government had given an affidavit in Supreme Court on February 5, 2016, supporting the judgment of the High Court.