SC decision on Sabarimala a victory for devotees: BJP

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the review petitions pertaining to women’s entry at Sabarimala temple, on January 22 is a victory of the devotees.

BJP's Kerala unit president P S Sreedharan Pillai. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the review petitions pertaining to women’s entry at Sabarimala temple, on January 22 is a victory of the devotees. Addressing media persons at Erumeli on the sidelines of the ‘Save Sabarimala Rath Yatra’, Pillai said it is also a victory of Lord Ayyappa, who protects ‘dharma’.

“We consider the court’s decision as a blessing for the NDA’s ongoing protests to save Sabarimala. The court’s decision has vindicated the NDA stand on the issue,” he said. Coming down heavily against the LDF Government, Pillai said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM leaders should publicly apologise for turning Sabarimala into a riot zone.

“The LDF Government had a couple of days ago stated the interests of the devotees would be protected. However, by maintaining culpable silence in the Supreme Court when the review petitions were filed, the government has betrayed the devotees. The government and the Travancore Devaswom Board were supposed to inform the court about the public sentiments, especially the sentiments of women on the Sabarimala issue. However, it took a completely opposite stand in the court,” he said.

