Half the Cong has become RSS supporters: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Coming down heavily on the Congress party, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday said half of the party cadre have turned into RSS supporters. He was inaugurating the valedictory session of the 14th DYFI State Conference. Referring to the ‘Belief Protection Yatra’ undertaken by the Congress party and the stance they have adopted in the Sabarimala issue, Pinarayi said the Congress party has joined the RSS without holding their flag. This is the reason the Congress had rejected the opinion of its all-India president Rahul Gandhi. “All political parties listen to their supreme leader. The BJP listens to Amit Shah. But what has the Congress done? Rahul said he hails the Supreme Court verdict allowing women to enter Sabarimala, but the state leaders of the Congress have said their supremo’s opinion is only his personal opinion,” said Pinarayi. He BJP- RSS for trying to destroy the secular mind-set of the state.