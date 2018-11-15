Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court orders CB probe against MLA

The court noted the case was registered in December last year and the probe was not over.

Published: 15th November 2018 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has ordered the Crime Branch probe the case registered against Nilambur MLA P V Anwar for allegedly cheating an NRI businessman off Rs 50 lakh by promising a share in the crusher business.

The order came on the petition by Salim of Eranad, Malappuram, seeking a directive to entrust the probe of the case, registered in the Manjeri police station, to a competent police officer. The petitioner alleged Anwar MLA received `50 lakh from him on the promise he would make him a partner in a business. However, the MLA did this with an intention to cheat him, the petitioner submitted.

The court noted the case was registered in December last year and the probe was not over. “It cannot be disputed Anwar is an influential person. Hence, the petitioner’s request is reasonable,” the court observed.
The court held the necessary order will be passed by the state police chief within a month, entrusting the probe of the case to the Economic Offences Wing of CBCID.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court V Anwar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp