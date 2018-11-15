Kerala High Court orders CB probe against MLA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has ordered the Crime Branch probe the case registered against Nilambur MLA P V Anwar for allegedly cheating an NRI businessman off Rs 50 lakh by promising a share in the crusher business.

The order came on the petition by Salim of Eranad, Malappuram, seeking a directive to entrust the probe of the case, registered in the Manjeri police station, to a competent police officer. The petitioner alleged Anwar MLA received `50 lakh from him on the promise he would make him a partner in a business. However, the MLA did this with an intention to cheat him, the petitioner submitted.

The court noted the case was registered in December last year and the probe was not over. “It cannot be disputed Anwar is an influential person. Hence, the petitioner’s request is reasonable,” the court observed.

The court held the necessary order will be passed by the state police chief within a month, entrusting the probe of the case to the Economic Offences Wing of CBCID.