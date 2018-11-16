Home States Kerala

Cyclone Gaja impact: Kerala fishermen warned as state to receive very heavy rainfall over the weekend

With the 'Gaja' cyclone over coastal Tamil Nadu continuing to move westwards, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea along and off the Kerala coast from Friday evening.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rainfall strengthened over Kerala on Friday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned the state that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely over the weekend.

With the 'Gaja' cyclone over coastal Tamil Nadu continuing to move westwards, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea along and off the Kerala coast from Friday evening. Fishermen have also been warned to keep off the south-east Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep areas on Sunday and Monday as well.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki on Friday, according to an IMD bulletin. Isolated heavy rainfall was expected in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. On Saturday, the state could expect widespread rain and isolated heavy rainfall was likely in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

Due to the influence of 'Gaja,' strong winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph and gusting to 50 kmph was very likely over parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, southeast Arabian Sea along and off the Kerala coast, Kanyakumari area, Gulf of Mannar on Friday, IMD said.

''Strong wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph was very likely to prevail over southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala coast on November 17 (Saturday),'' an IMD bulletin said.

The IMD has also recommended total suspension of fishing operations along the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on Friday.

