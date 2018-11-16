Posting of Shamseer’s wife: Kerala High Court verdict a setback to government

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The High Court verdict annulling the appointment of A N Shamseer MLA’s wife as the assistant professor at the School of Pedagogical Science in Kannur University is a setback to the corruption and nepotism practised by the LDF government in the state, said DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni.

With this verdict, it has become clear that the MLA had used his legislative position to influence the appointment by throwing the criteria required for the post to the winds.

Since the nepotism and corruption has been proved beyond doubts, cases should be initiated against the University officials too, demanded Pacheni.

The Vice Chancellor should take disciplinary actions against those who have helped the MLA in this regard, said Pacheni.In light of this verdict, the people of Kerala are curious to know the reaction of the CPM, said Pacheni.

Shamseer must resign, says BJP

Kannur: In light of the High Court verdict cancelling the appointment of A N Shamseer MLA’s wife, Shamseer should resign from the MLA post as it came to light that he had used his position as an MLA to influence the officials to get his wife appointed, demanded district BJP president P Sathyaprakash. In a statement on Thursday, he said the HC verdict is a slap on the face of the LDF Government, which is indulging in nepotism as ministers and MLAs are on a spree to give jobs to their kith and kin at their will.