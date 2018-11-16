Sabarimala issue: Don't put curbs on media, Kerala HC tells government

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking a strong note of the restrict entry of media persons at Sabarimala, the Kerala High Court on Friday told the state government to refrain from imposing curbs on the media.

"You cannot prevent the media. Don't prohibit them. Every citizen is entitled to know what is happening at Sabarimala. What is the harm in allowing media persons at Sabarimala? There cannot be anything behind the curtain. They are showing the happening at Sabarimala. This will help to identify the lapses in preparations if any. And it will ensure transparency. What is the problem if the media covers the security arrangements," the court asked.

The court made the observation when the petition filed by GK Suresh Babu, Chief Editor, Janam TV challenging the media ban in Sabarimala.

The state government submitted that there was no ban on media. The police have not prevented media but for ensuring adequacy for the security arrangements. The government made it clear entry opened for all media from November 15 onwards.

The petitioner submitted that media rooms functioning at Sabarimala forcefully shut down by the police under the guise of security arrangements. The court directed the Travancore Devaswom Board and the state government to file an affidavit with regard to the restriction on media.