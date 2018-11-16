Sabarimala protesters block Trupti Desai at Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dramatic scenes unfolded at the Cochin International Airport after Trupti Desai, the leader of Pune-based Bhumata Ranragini Brigade arrived early morning to visit Sabarimala temple. Protesters numbering over 100 people blocked her as they laid siege to the airport.

Desai, who arrived in an Indigo flight from Pune at 4:45 am, has not been able to exit the airport at 10:30 am even as police tried unsuccessfully to shift her to a hotel. She is accompanied by another six more womens rights activists.

A Cochin Airport spokesperson an informed Express that the protest was outside the airport and it had in no way affected the functioning of the airport or caused discomfort to other passengers. “This has not affected our functioning,” he said.

Kochi: Trupti Desai, founder of Bhumata Brigade, having breakfast at Cochin International Airport as she hasn't been able to leave the airport yet due to protests being carried out against her visit to #Sabarimala Temple. #Kerala

The airport spokesman also denied reports that there have been attempts to take Desai out of the airport through the cargo gate. “No such attempts have been made. It is a wrong report,” he said.

Meanwhile, taxi drivers have also refused to take her out of the Cochin Airport to Sabarimala.

The protesters said they would not allow her to exit the airport, and demanded that she return back in another flight.

BJP state leader K Surendran told reporters that the party will stop Desai from proceeding towards the hill shrine. “The peaceful protest will continue outside the airport, outside the Chief Minister’s office and at Pampa (the base camp of the hill shrine),” he said.

Surendran asked why the police protection is given to Desai. “Ayyappa devotees will not allow Desai to proceed towards Sabarimala,” he said.

Meanwhile, Desai told a TV channel that she was determined to go ahead with her journey to the hill shrine. “I will not back down because of the protests. I am here for the darshan of Lord Ayyappa, and I will not go back without the darshan,” she said.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on September 28 allowed women of all ages between 10 and 50 to worship at the temple. However, no woman has been able to enter Sabarimala. The peak pilgrimage season of Sabarimala begins from today.

There is heavy deployment of police personnel in and around Sabarimala temple as it opens at 5 pm this evening for the "Mandala Makkaravillakku" puja in the backdrop of protests witnessed during the previous two occasions when the shrine opened.

IGP Vijay Saleem has asked police personnel to follow strict dress code at Sabarimala, while exemption has been given to cops at the holy 18 steps, reported PTI.

Over 15,000 personnel, including women police personnel and 860 women civil police officers, would be deployed during the season, when lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country are expected to throng the shrine.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC banning assembly of four or more people is also in force in and around Sabarimala from midnight Thursday for a week.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are lashing Sabarimala and nearby areas and devotees have not yet been allowed to leave for Pamba from here, a key base camp enroute to the temple.

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses will transport the pilgrims to Pamba, about 20 km from here, and no private vehicles will be allowed.

(With PTI inputs)