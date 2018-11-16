Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: Writer Sunil P Elayidom receives threat, Kerala CM assures action

Elayidom, who is a former leader of the Students Federation of India, said he has no plans to seek police protection in view of rising threats.

Published: 16th November 2018 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple (File photo)

By PTI

KOCHI: Noted orator and thinker Sunil P Elayidom, who strongly advocates implementation of Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple, Thursday received threats from unidentified persons, police said.

A complaint has also been lodged with the police alleging that danger marks were drawn in saffron colour on the doors of Elayidom's office at Kalady Sanskrit University.

Besides, the nameboard of Elayidom, who is a Malayalam language professor at the university, was also found broken, they said adding a probe has been launched on the basis of the complaint filed by the University authorities.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the "attack" on Elayidom's office.

In a statement, Vijayan said Elayidom's office was "attacked as he took a strong stand against the communal agenda of RSS."

He alleged that the outfit has adopted a "style of attacking and threatening" those who oppose them.

Vijayan said police would initiate strong action against the culprits behind the incident.

Elayidom has alleged that he had been receiving threats and abusive messages through social media from members of rightwing Hindu outfits since he started speaking on public platforms supporting the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala women entry issue.

Elayidom, who is a former leader of the Students Federation of India, said he has no plans to seek police protection in view of rising threats.

"I have been talking against the Hindutva politics for the last four, five years. I am not scared", Elayidom told PTI He said, "Recently, a threat message, saying that I should be stoned to death was received on my Facebook page. Then also, I did not file a complaint with the police."

"Later, I came to know that the police is probing the issue based on a complaint filed by a man in North Paravur," he claimed.

This is the second such incident since Swami Sandeepananda Giri's Salagramam ashram in Thiruvananthapuram was attacked.

Giri's ashram was attacked after he supported Supreme Court verdict on entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple.

The state had witnessed massive protests from devotees at various places, including Sabarimala, Nilakkal and Pamba, against permitting women of all ages to enter the shrine when it was opened for monthly poojas from October 17-22 and a special pooja on November 5 and 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala row Sunil P Elayidom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp