Experts call for comprehensive oil spill contingency plan

KOCHI: The state must guard against the pollution along the coast as it could cause severe damage to the flora and fauna, said P H Kurian, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue, Environment and Disaster Management) here on Friday while inaugurating a seminar on maritime pollution, organised by the Indian Coast Guard (Kerala and Mahe).

“The pollution along the coast or in port will be carried deep into inland waters through the network of rivers and backwaters causing extensive damage to the flora and fauna,” said Kurian. He highlighted the need for agency-people participation to preserve maritime eco-systems.

Experts at the seminar stressed on the need for a comprehensive oil spill contingency arrangements for ports and individual oil processing and storage units in the state.

Sanatan Jena, TM Commander, Coast Guard District (Kerala & Mahe), said annually about 380-390 POL tankers (tankers carrying petroleum, oil and lubricants) visit Cochin Port besides the thousands that pass through in close proximity to Kerala coast en route to South East/North East Asian countries.

“Thus any oil spill due to collision, stranding and other marine accidents can threaten not only the entire biota and marine life in the intertidal zone but also adversely impact the recreational beaches and tourism,” said Sanatan.