Home States Kerala

Experts call for comprehensive oil spill contingency plan

Experts at the seminar stressed on the need for a comprehensive oil spill contingency arrangements for ports and individual oil processing and storage units in the state. 

Published: 17th November 2018 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state must guard against the pollution along the coast as it could cause severe damage to the flora and fauna, said P H Kurian, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue, Environment and Disaster Management) here on Friday while inaugurating a seminar on maritime pollution, organised by the Indian Coast Guard (Kerala and Mahe). 

“The pollution along the coast or in port will be carried deep into inland waters through the network of rivers and backwaters causing extensive damage to the flora and fauna,” said Kurian. He highlighted the need for agency-people participation to preserve maritime eco-systems.

Experts at the seminar stressed on the need for a comprehensive oil spill contingency arrangements for ports and individual oil processing and storage units in the state. 

Sanatan Jena, TM Commander, Coast Guard District (Kerala & Mahe), said annually about 380-390 POL tankers (tankers carrying petroleum, oil and lubricants) visit Cochin Port besides the thousands that pass through in close proximity to Kerala coast en route to South East/North East Asian countries.

“Thus any oil spill due to collision, stranding and other marine accidents can threaten not only the entire biota and marine life in the intertidal zone but also adversely impact the recreational beaches and tourism,” said Sanatan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp