It’s raining trouble for folks in Munnar 

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: For the Munnar residents - most of whom comprise poor estate workers - there appears to be no respite to their worries caused by the rain. They are just recovering from the widespread damage and emotional trauma left by the deluge two months ago, when heavy rain and gusty winds battered the region on Friday, bringing further misery to hundreds of residents, leaving them without shelter, power and road connectivity across the hill station.

Over seven estates, including KDHP Nettikkudy Lower Division, Gudarvila Estate, Nayamakkadu, Rajamala, Kadalar, Vaguvara, Kannimala, Periyavara and Thalayar, have seen some of the worst manifestations of nature’s fury with some lanes and houses of employees remaining under 10 ft of water and the residents being evacuated.

The flood water completely submerged estate lanes at the Nettikkudy Lower Division and a hospital functioning in the area. The hospital employees and the estate workers were evacuated by the police and fire force along with the local people who reached the spot.

Thunder showers and strong wind caused flooding and travel disruption across the Munnar - Udumalpet interstate highway yesterday. The temporary bridge built at Periyavara two months ago was washed away completely after the Kannimala River, a tributary of Muthirapuzhayar, became flooded.

The bridge was washed away on Friday evening, isolating tourists who had flocked to Rajamala and Mattuppetty, which is located on the other side of the river. However, they managed to reach Munnar by foot, crossing the damaged Old Periyavara Bridge, temporarily leaving their private vehicles at the spot. Though an alternative route is available t , only jeeps can navigate through the terrain.

Students were the worst affected as they had to walk over the narrow concrete poles across the Periyavara river.