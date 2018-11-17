Sabarimala row: BJP protest KP Sasikala's arrest; Terms it outrageous

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai has lodged a strong protest against the arrest of Hindu Aikya Vedi state president KP Sasikala.

Sreedharan Pillai while speaking to Express said, "Sasikala teacher was going to Sabarimala sannidhanam with Irumudikettu and was arrested by police without any provocation. She reached Marakoottam by 7.30 and was detained and not allowed to proceed. She was taken into custody by Police in the midnight by 1.30 and this is nothing but police raj under the tyrannical rule of Pinarayi Vijayan. BJP strongly support the hartal called by the VHP and Hindu Aikya Vedi against the arrest," he said.

BJP spokesman MS Kumar also strongly objected to the arrest of KP Sasikala and the police atrocities in Sabarimala. The BJP leader said, "KP Sasikala teacher’s arrest is clearly outrageous and this shows that the government is against the Hindu belief and Hindu’s are denied their rights to go to temple. P Sudheer, State president of SC/ST Morcha of the BJP was also arrested without any provocation at Sannidhanam and this shows that police is not allowing even genuine believers to have darshan. This is autocracy at its zenith”.

BJP, VHP, Hindu Aikya Vedi and Sabarimala Karma Samithi took out a protest march towards the state police headquarters in protest against the arrest of KP Sasikala. The march was inaugurated by the veteran BJP leader O Rajagopal MLA.