Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: Hartal called in Kerala after senior Sangh Parivar leader's arrest

VHP state president S J R Kumar alleged that Hindu Aikyavedi state President K P Sasikala was arrested by police near Marakkoottam near Sabarimala at 2.30 am Saturday.

Published: 17th November 2018 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Sabarimala Protests. (BP Deepu | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state came to a standstill on Saturday after an unexpected hartal called by right-wing Hindu outfits in protest against the arrest of a VHP leader KP Sasikala at Sabarimala.

Sasikala was on the way to the shrine and she was topped at Marakootam by the police citing the time restrictions imposed at Sannidhanam. 

Though she staged a sit-in at Marakoottam, the police later arrested her and shifted to Ranni police station. The Hindu Karma Samithi still conducts prayer protest in front of Ranni police station. The hartal has been from 6 am to 6 pm. 

Sporadic violence reported at various parts of the state and activists pelted stones at KSRTC buses. KSRTC services stopped following the violence. 

ALSO READ: Lack of facilities cripples Nilakkal as pilgrim rush begins at Sabarimala

At Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, a driver of KSRTC bus injured after the activists hurled stones at the bus. 

Other vehicles including taxi and auto rickshaw services kept off the road. All the shops and commercial establishments remained closed. The examinations scheduled on Saturday have been postponed to Monday. 

ALSO READ: Sabarimala verdict: Base camp under tight watch; cops scan all vehicles

Unprecedented security arrangements have been made at the shrine, which opened for the third time on Friday for the two-month-long pilgrimage season commencing Saturday after the Supreme Court allowed women of menstrual age to offer prayers.

The temple opened on Friday evening amid a high security.

The temple complex and nearby areas had witnessed widespread protests after the state government decided to implement the September 28 apex court verdict.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear petitions seeking review of its September 28 order in January but has refused to stay it. 

The Devaswom board is likely to file a petition on Monday at the apex court seeking time concession to implement the order. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala protests Kerala hartal K P Sasikala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp