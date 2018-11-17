Sabarimala row: Hartal called in Kerala after senior Sangh Parivar leader's arrest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state came to a standstill on Saturday after an unexpected hartal called by right-wing Hindu outfits in protest against the arrest of a VHP leader KP Sasikala at Sabarimala.

Sasikala was on the way to the shrine and she was topped at Marakootam by the police citing the time restrictions imposed at Sannidhanam.

Though she staged a sit-in at Marakoottam, the police later arrested her and shifted to Ranni police station. The Hindu Karma Samithi still conducts prayer protest in front of Ranni police station. The hartal has been from 6 am to 6 pm.

Sporadic violence reported at various parts of the state and activists pelted stones at KSRTC buses. KSRTC services stopped following the violence.

At Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, a driver of KSRTC bus injured after the activists hurled stones at the bus.

Other vehicles including taxi and auto rickshaw services kept off the road. All the shops and commercial establishments remained closed. The examinations scheduled on Saturday have been postponed to Monday.

Unprecedented security arrangements have been made at the shrine, which opened for the third time on Friday for the two-month-long pilgrimage season commencing Saturday after the Supreme Court allowed women of menstrual age to offer prayers.

The temple opened on Friday evening amid a high security.

The temple complex and nearby areas had witnessed widespread protests after the state government decided to implement the September 28 apex court verdict.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear petitions seeking review of its September 28 order in January but has refused to stay it.

The Devaswom board is likely to file a petition on Monday at the apex court seeking time concession to implement the order.