BJP leader K Surendran taken into preventive custody from Nilakkal

Surendran later told PTI that he was being taken to the Chittar police station and said he did not know if he was being arrested or detained.

K Surendran (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NILAKKAL: BJP general secretary K Surendran was taken into preventive custody Saturday night and removed from Nilackal, the base camp, as he tried to leave for the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala, the police said.

Surendran, who was carrying the "Irrumudikettu" (bundle containing offerings for the Lord), was told by a police team led by Yatish Chandra, Superintendent of Police, not to proceed to the shrine as it would create law and order problems.

Surendran told the police he had come as a "Ayyappa Bhaktha" (devotee) and should be allowed to pray at the temple.

Chanting "Swamiyae Ayyappa", Surendran and others with him jostled with police and tried to move forward saying there was no question of going back.

Three of his supporters were also with Surendran when he tried to leave for the shrine.

They were removed by police and taken in a jeep.

A top police official said "We do not want anyone to foment trouble at Sannidhanam (temple complex) that is why Surendran was taken into preventive custody."

Surendran later told PTI that he was being taken to the Chittar police station and said he did not know if he was being arrested or detained.

He also said he had taken receipt for performing the 'Neyyabhishekam' (ghee offering) ritual and 'Ganapathy Homam.

Police had taken Hindu Aikya Vedi President, K P Sasikala, into preventive custody early Saturday from Marakootam near the Sannidhanam (temple complex).

She was later produced before the Thiruvalla magistrate and released on bail.

K Surendran Sabarimala protests

