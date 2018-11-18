Sabarimala: State police deny saffron leaders a smooth journey

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

NILAKKAL, SABARIMALA : To ensure the leaders of Hindu outfits and the BJP do not have a free run at Sabarimala during the present Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, the Kerala Police on Saturday swung into action, arresting BJP state general secretary K Surendran and Hindu Aikya Vedi chief K P Sasikala when they tried to set foot on Sabarimala.

Surendran, who came with irumudi, was arrested at Nilakkal around 7. 30 pm, while Sasikala was nabbed at Marakuttam in the morning. Five BJP workers who accompanied Surendran too were held. Police termed them as preventive detention to maintain law and order due to prohibitory orders.

There were allegations from various corners the police were resorting to high-handedness in picking up leaders especially Sasikala who have come to Sabarimala as a devotee with ''irumudikettu'' to offer prayers.