Sabarimala: State police deny saffron leaders a smooth journey

Surendran, who came with irumudi, was arrested at Nilakkal  around 7. 30 pm, while Sasikala was nabbed at Marakuttam in the morning.

Published: 18th November 2018 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Police operating drone surveillance at Nilakkal on Saturday morning to keep track of the movement of pilgrims and vehicles (EPS | A Sanesh)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

NILAKKAL, SABARIMALA : To ensure the leaders of Hindu outfits and the BJP do not have a free run at Sabarimala during the present Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, the Kerala Police on Saturday swung into action, arresting BJP state general secretary K Surendran and Hindu Aikya Vedi  chief K P Sasikala when they tried to set foot on Sabarimala. 

Surendran, who came with irumudi, was arrested at Nilakkal  around 7. 30 pm, while Sasikala was nabbed at Marakuttam in the morning. Five BJP workers who accompanied Surendran too were held. Police termed them as preventive detention to maintain law and order due to prohibitory orders. 

There were allegations from various corners  the police were resorting to high-handedness in picking up leaders especially Sasikala who have come to Sabarimala as a devotee with ''irumudikettu'' to offer prayers. 

TAGS
Hindu outfits RSS Sabarimala protests Sabarimala row

