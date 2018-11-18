Sabarimala verdict: Petition by TDB can turn to be futile exercise

P Ramdas By

KOCHI: At a time when the attempt to implement the Supreme Court order allowing entry of young women to Sabarimala has triggered unrest and divisive debates in the society, it seems the face-saving act by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to wriggle out of the row by filing a petition seeking more time to implement the verdict can prove a futile exercise.

Legal experts opine that had the TDB approached the apex court immediately after the verdict was passed citing the pathetic condition of flood-ravaged Pamba and the time period required for the reconstruction, the court would have taken a sympathetic view. Though the situation at Pamba remains same, the chances of the petition bringing a relief look bleak.

Legal experts say instead of passing the buck to the Board, the government,which is bound to implement the order, could have moved the petition. The move by the TDB to file a petition seeking time to implement the Sabarimala verdict does not make sense, said Supreme Court lawyer Kaleeswaram Raj. If moved, it will virtually be an application for staying the Constitution Bench decision of September 28.