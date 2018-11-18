Home States Kerala

Sabarimala verdict: Petition by TDB can turn to be futile exercise

Legal experts say instead of passing the buck to the Board, the government,which is bound to implement the order, could have moved the petition.

Published: 18th November 2018 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI:  At a time when the attempt to implement the Supreme Court order allowing entry of young women to Sabarimala has triggered unrest and divisive debates in the society, it seems the face-saving act by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to wriggle out of the row by filing a petition seeking more time to implement the verdict can prove a futile exercise.

ALSO READ | 46-year-old woman Mary Sweety en route to Sabarimala sent back for second time

Legal experts opine that had the TDB approached the apex court immediately after the verdict was passed citing the pathetic condition of flood-ravaged Pamba and the time period required for the reconstruction, the court would have taken a sympathetic view. Though the situation at Pamba remains same, the chances of the petition bringing a relief look bleak.

Legal experts say instead of passing the buck to the Board, the government,which is bound to implement the order, could have moved the petition. The move by the TDB to file a petition seeking time to implement the Sabarimala verdict does not make sense, said Supreme Court lawyer Kaleeswaram Raj. If moved, it will virtually be an application for staying the Constitution Bench decision of September 28. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala verdict TDB Sabarimala Travancore Devaswom Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp