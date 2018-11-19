Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan sabotaging temple, practices using police: Congress leaders

Congress leaders Adoor Prakash and V S Sivakumar alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was sabotaging Sabarimala temple and its practices by using the police force.

Published: 19th November 2018 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders V S Sivakumar and Adoor Prakash and Pathanamthitta DCC president Babu George engaged in discussions with thantri Kandararu Rajeevararu in his room at Sannidhanam on Sunday | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Congress leaders Adoor Prakash and V S Sivakumar alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was sabotaging Sabarimala temple and its practices by using the police force.

After offering prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple here as part of reviewing the preparations for the annual pilgrimage at Nilakkal and Pampa on Sunday, the Congress leaders said Pinarayi was using the police to deny the constitutionally enshrined right to freedom of worship and follow ongoing practices.

They alleged the government has failed to provide facilities, including potable water, free food and toilets, to pilgrims at Nilakkal and Pampa, even three months after the floods. They said the Pinarayi Government was using the police to cover up its failures in providing basic facilities to the pilgrims.
HC intervention to be sought

Adoor Prakash and Sivakumar said the Congress would file a petition before the High Court seeking its intervention into the police action denying the centuries-old practices of ‘neyyabhishekam’ and ‘sayanaprathikshanam’ at the Lord Ayyappa temple.

They urged the Special Commissioner to file a report before the High Court on the matter.
The Travancore Devaswom Board had failed to bring to the notice of the government the police intervention to deny the rights of the pilgrims, they said. The unprecedented security measures and control on the flow of pilgrims at Nilakkal and Pampa affected the smooth pilgrimage and the  temple revenue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adoor Prakash V S Sivakumar Pinarayi Vijayan Sabarimala Sabarimala issue Lord Ayyappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp