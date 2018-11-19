Severe security restrictions cause hardships to pilgrims

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Unprecedented security measures, including entry curbs at various locations, are causing severe hardships to the pilgrims, especially children and elderly. Restrictions on the flow of pilgrims at Elavunkal, Nilakkal, Pampa, trekking path and Sannidhanam by police personnel for security reasons are troubling pilgrims arriving for darshan of Lord Ayyappa.

The police have limited pilgrims’ vehicles up to Nilackal, and restricted KSRTC buses on Nilackal-Pampa chain service. This is forcing pilgrims to stay back at Nilackal or wait for six to seven hours.

Many pilgrims went through tough times at Pampa, without potable water, food and toilet facilities for hours. Pilgrims are not allowed to stand or sit on the Valiya Nadapandal, Lower Thirumuttam on the queue path for Neyyabhishekam during day or night.

It is the 31st pilgrimage to Sabarimala for Sankarankutty, 56. But, he had a harrowing experience for the first time. “I was forced to spend about 35 hours for darshan,” he said.

“After getting down at Chengannur by Malabar Express train at 6 am, the KSRTC bus to Pampa took nearly seven hours to reach Pampa. I had a long wait of four hours at Nilackal instead of the usual running time of three hours,” Sanakarankutty said.

On reaching Sannidhanam at 8 pm, he was forced to wait for the night for Neyyabhishekam the next day, he said.