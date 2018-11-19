Home States Kerala

Three young women will visit Sabarimala only if 'friendly atmosphere' prevails

Reshma Nishant and Anila from Kannur district and Dhanya from Kollam district said they had been observing the "vritham" (the mandatory austerities for visiting Sabarimala) for visiting the shrine.

Published: 19th November 2018 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Security measures were tightened on Sunday near the Holy Steps of the Sabarimala hill shrine where devotees break coconut | Shaji Vettipuram

By PTI

KOCHI: Amid the stand-off over the entry of women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala shrine, three young women expressed their desire Monday to visit the Ayyappa temple, but said they would do so only in a "friendly atmosphere".

Reshma Nishant and Anila from Kannur district and Dhanya from Kollam district said they had been observing the "vritham" (the mandatory austerities for visiting Sabarimala) for visiting the shrine in the wake of the September 28 Supreme Court order permitting the entry of all women into the shrine.

However, the situation prevailing in the state prevented their pilgrimage, they told a press conference.

The women vowed that they would remove their "sacred mala" (garland) only after offering prayers at the shrine.

A devotee, as a prelude to the pilgrimage, wears a beaded "tulsi or rudraksh mala" as part of renunciation of material temptations.

The women said they would not like to create any bad situation in the state because of their desire to go to Sabarimala.

"We will make an attempt to visit the temple only after a situation evolves in the state favouring our entry into the shrine," they said.

They complained that they were facing a lot of hardships after they started observing the "vritham" to go to Sabarimala.

The state witnessed widespread protests after the September 28 apex court order, permitting the entry of women of all ages into the temple.

A large number of Ayyappa devotees gathered outside the Press Club here, where the press conference was being held.

They chanted Ayyappa mantras, while protesting against the women for expressing their desire to offer prayers at the hill shrine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala pilgrimage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp