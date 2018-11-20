Home States Kerala

73 Kudumbashree trainees get jobs under DDU-GKY

Kudumbashree also offers support for industry internships while training, post placement aupports, retention support and special support for minorities and women.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seventy-three trainees who were skilled under the Kudumbhashree’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) initiative have found employment in foreign countries including Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Doha, Qatar, Malaysia and Kuwait. The skilling and placement initiative of the Ministry of Rural Development focuses on the rural poor from the age group of 15 to 35.  Implementation of DDU-GKY involves state governments, technical support agencies including the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD), Panchayati Raj (PR) and Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs). 

While the programme is intended for those in the age group of 15 to 35, the upper age limit for women and people belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), transgenders and other special groups encompassing victims of trafficking and HIV positive persons is 45 years.

Private agencies part of the project included Edujobs Academy Pvt Ltd, Social Service Society, Wayanad, SB Global Educational Resources, Adayana Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd, Synchroserve Global Solutions and Centum Workskills India Pvt Ltd. They trained candidates in automotive service technician, accounting and food and beverage service steward. 

Salary offered was in the range from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000 in positions including manager, accountant, mechanic, supervisor and technician. DDU-GKY targets to provide jobs for 71,200 people from Kerala through 63 project implementing agencies.  As many as 33,846 people have received training and 25,757 people have been found placement so far.

