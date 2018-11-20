Home States Kerala

Congress-led UDF to violate prohibitory order in Sabarimala

The UDF has decided to violate the prohibitory orders clamped under IPC Section 144 at Sabarimala, in protest against the alleged ‘police raj’ at the hill shrine.

Published: 20th November 2018 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 11:12 AM

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Congress-led UDF has decided to violate the prohibitory orders clamped under IPC Section 144 at Sabarimala, in protest against the alleged ‘police raj’ at the hill shrine.

Demanding that Section 144 should be withdrawn, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said a UDF delegation headed by him will visit the hill shrine on Tuesday. “The delegation will comprise AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, UDF convener Benny Behanan, IUML leader M K Muneer, Kerala Congress leader P J Joseph, Kerala Congress (Jacob) chairman Johny Nelloor, RSP leader N K Premachandran MP, CMP leader CP John and Forward Bloc leader G Devarajan,” Chennithala told reporters after the UDF liaison committee meet here.

“The entry of women in Sabarimala is not the issue right now, as the government is denying entry to all devotees. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s inability to manage the situation has created the issues,” he said.

Chennithala said it was police high handedness. “Innocent devotees who came for darshan were also arrested. Not all who reached there are Sangh Parivar activists looking to create trouble. Right now, the government is facilitating the growth of RSS and Sangh Parivar outfits,” Chennithala alleged. He demanded Pinarayi should give up the Home portfolio as he had failed to manage the law and order situation at Sabarimala. Chennithala urged the government to take action against only those protesters who had reached the shrine to disrupt peace. “Arresting real devotees who climb the hills to offer prayers is unacceptable,” he said. 

On the nepotism row involving Minister K T Jaleel, Chennithala said the youth outfits of UDF will stage an agitation in front of the Secretariat on November 22 demanding his removal from the Cabinet.

