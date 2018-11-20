Home States Kerala

Kerala Chicken Project to take off in December

A plant to treat 100 tonne of waste will be constructed for the purpose. At present, 50 farms function in Wayanad. By the month of December, 200 farms will be set up in the four districts.

Published: 20th November 2018 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In an effort to control the monopoly of other states in the sale of chicken here, the Kerala Chicken project is set to be launched next month in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Palakkad and Malappuram districts. 

The state-wide project announced in the 2018-19 budget will be implemented in the four districts by the Brahmagiri Poultry Farmers Federation, Kerala Chicken Outlet Vyapari Federation and Brahmagiri Poultry Mission. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate it on December 30 at Malappuram.

Over the next five years, the project envisions 2,000 stalls and 6,000 farms that will help provide direct livelihood to 20,000 people. Live chicken will be sold for between Rs 87 and Rs 93 per kg and the price of dressed chicken will be around Rs140 to Rs 155 per kg. 

The project expects a turnover of Rs 1,500 crore. The total project cost is Rs 43.82 crore. 

“The Brahmagiri Poultry Mission will provide one-day-old chicks, feed and medicine to farmers,” said M V Santhosh, administrative officer of the mission. 

“After the chicks attain 40 days of growth, the mission will buy back it and distribute it to meat stalls. The farmers will get Rs 11 per kg; the mission will sell the chickens to stalls for Rs 68 per kg.”

The project also aims to end the exploitation by middlemen who at present give just Rs 6 to farmers. In the first phase, 10 sales outlets will be opened in the four districts.

Once the project is fully implemented, 2 lakh chicken will be sold per day, making up 25 per cent-share of the total chicken market in the area. 

A breeder farm has already been started in Pollachi to hatch 6,000 chicks per day. In future, the breeder farm will be shifted to Palakkad.   

The slaughter waste from the outlets will be collected by the Brahmagiri Poultry Mission and processed into by-products at its plant in Wayanad.

A plant to treat 100 tonne of waste will be constructed for the purpose. At present, 50 farms function in Wayanad. By the month of December, 200 farms will be set up in the four districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Chicken project poultry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp