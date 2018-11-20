Kerala Chicken Project to take off in December

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In an effort to control the monopoly of other states in the sale of chicken here, the Kerala Chicken project is set to be launched next month in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

The state-wide project announced in the 2018-19 budget will be implemented in the four districts by the Brahmagiri Poultry Farmers Federation, Kerala Chicken Outlet Vyapari Federation and Brahmagiri Poultry Mission.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate it on December 30 at Malappuram.

Over the next five years, the project envisions 2,000 stalls and 6,000 farms that will help provide direct livelihood to 20,000 people. Live chicken will be sold for between Rs 87 and Rs 93 per kg and the price of dressed chicken will be around Rs140 to Rs 155 per kg.

The project expects a turnover of Rs 1,500 crore. The total project cost is Rs 43.82 crore.

“The Brahmagiri Poultry Mission will provide one-day-old chicks, feed and medicine to farmers,” said M V Santhosh, administrative officer of the mission.

“After the chicks attain 40 days of growth, the mission will buy back it and distribute it to meat stalls. The farmers will get Rs 11 per kg; the mission will sell the chickens to stalls for Rs 68 per kg.”

The project also aims to end the exploitation by middlemen who at present give just Rs 6 to farmers. In the first phase, 10 sales outlets will be opened in the four districts.

Once the project is fully implemented, 2 lakh chicken will be sold per day, making up 25 per cent-share of the total chicken market in the area.

A breeder farm has already been started in Pollachi to hatch 6,000 chicks per day. In future, the breeder farm will be shifted to Palakkad.

The slaughter waste from the outlets will be collected by the Brahmagiri Poultry Mission and processed into by-products at its plant in Wayanad.

A plant to treat 100 tonne of waste will be constructed for the purpose. At present, 50 farms function in Wayanad. By the month of December, 200 farms will be set up in the four districts.