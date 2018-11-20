Home States Kerala

KPCC awaits crucial revamp before general elections

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran is gearing up for the party revamp which has been put on hold owing to pulls and pressures from various corners. 

Published: 20th November 2018 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

KOCHI: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran is gearing up for the party revamp which has been put on hold owing to pulls and pressures from various corners. 

Mullappally who has travelled across the state and having conducted meetings with party office bearers from mandalam committee onwards, he has found that the revamp is very important and crucial before the general elections. Mullappally has however a tough task ahead for taking into confidence Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chenntihala, the two power centres in the Congress party of Kerala. 

However in the recently held political affairs committee, the man Friday of Oommen Chandy and former Minister KC Joseph called for an immediate party revamp. 

Joseph said that without the party revamp, the party in charges who are given charges of various district committees across the state are creating problems and are developing into power centres that is not good for the smooth functioning of the party.

Surprisingly, K Sudhakaran ,party working president who is totally opposed to KC Joseph in Kannur politics, supported the move and said that party revamp is over due and by designating responsibilities and clear monitoring party will go for forward leap. 

V D Satheeshan MLA clearly said that a revamp is essential and without a revamp,party moving forward for the elections will be a tough game. 

He said that all the present general secretaries and Vice presidents should be removed. 
Performing DCC presidents and KPCC secretaries should be upgraded to General secretaries and Vice Presidents. 

Several senior leaders like Varkala Kahar, Palode Ravi can also be brought in as KPCC general secretaries given the long exposure they have in grass root politics.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran told the PAC members that he will consult with senior leaders and come up with a solution in the near future. Mullappally while speaking to Express said” There were demands from certain corners on the party revamp but nothing is decided as yet. I will have a consultation with Ramesh and Chandy to finalise the same”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mullappally Ramachandran KPCC Oommen Chandy Ramesh Chenntihala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp