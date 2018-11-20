KPCC awaits crucial revamp before general elections

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

KOCHI: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran is gearing up for the party revamp which has been put on hold owing to pulls and pressures from various corners.

Mullappally who has travelled across the state and having conducted meetings with party office bearers from mandalam committee onwards, he has found that the revamp is very important and crucial before the general elections. Mullappally has however a tough task ahead for taking into confidence Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chenntihala, the two power centres in the Congress party of Kerala.

However in the recently held political affairs committee, the man Friday of Oommen Chandy and former Minister KC Joseph called for an immediate party revamp.

Joseph said that without the party revamp, the party in charges who are given charges of various district committees across the state are creating problems and are developing into power centres that is not good for the smooth functioning of the party.

Surprisingly, K Sudhakaran ,party working president who is totally opposed to KC Joseph in Kannur politics, supported the move and said that party revamp is over due and by designating responsibilities and clear monitoring party will go for forward leap.

V D Satheeshan MLA clearly said that a revamp is essential and without a revamp,party moving forward for the elections will be a tough game.

He said that all the present general secretaries and Vice presidents should be removed.

Performing DCC presidents and KPCC secretaries should be upgraded to General secretaries and Vice Presidents.

Several senior leaders like Varkala Kahar, Palode Ravi can also be brought in as KPCC general secretaries given the long exposure they have in grass root politics.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran told the PAC members that he will consult with senior leaders and come up with a solution in the near future. Mullappally while speaking to Express said” There were demands from certain corners on the party revamp but nothing is decided as yet. I will have a consultation with Ramesh and Chandy to finalise the same”.