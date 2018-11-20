Home States Kerala

Railways to operate Sabarimala special trains to clear rush

The railways will operate Sabarimala special trains between Chennai Central and Kollam as well as Kollam and Hyderabad in November, December and January to accommodate the rush of devotees.

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

A special fare special train will leave Chennai Central at 8.40 pm on December 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 26 and 31 and January 2, 7, 9 and 14. It will reach Kollam at noon the next day.

The train will leave Kollam at 3 pm on December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20 and 27 and January 3, 8 and 10 to reach Chennai Central at 9.45 am the next day. It will stop at Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Ottapalam, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganasseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayamkulam. 

Suvidha spl trains between Chennai-Kollam

The Kollam-Chennai Central Suvidha special train (82634) will leave Kollam at 3 pm on December 25 and January 1 to reach Chennai Central at 9.45 am the next day.

The Chennai Central-Kollam Suvidha special train (82635) will leave Chennai Central at 8.40 pm on January 11 and reach Kollam at noon the next day.

Suvidha spl trains between Kollam-Hyderabad

The Hyderabad-Kollam Suvidha special train (82721) will leave Hyderabad at 3:55 pm on November 17, 21, 25 and 29 to reach Kollam Jn at 11:55 am the next day.

The Kollam-Hyderabad Suvidha special train (82722) will leave Kollam Jn at 3 am on November 19, 23 and 27 and December 1 to reach Hyderabad at 10:30 am the next day.

