State govt NavIC, for satellite phones for fishermen

Under this, 15,000 fishing vessels will be equipped with NavIC devices costing `10,620 apiece at a total cost of `15.93 crore.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has given its nod for equipping fishermen with NavIC , the indigenous regional satellite navigation system developed by the ISRO, and satellite phones. The state government has also given administrative sanction to source funds for the project conceived by the Fisheries Ministry from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief fund (Ockhi Fund). 

Under this, 15,000 fishing vessels will be equipped with NavIC devices costing `10,620 apiece at a total cost of Rs.15.93 crores. The project also involves giving satellite phones to the fishermen and the fund for which will also be met from Ockhi Fund. The Fisheries Director has submitted the proposal to purchase 1,000 satellite phones through BSNL at a cost of Rs. 9.63 crore.

While Rs. 6.74 crore will be met from Ockhi Fund, the remaining Rs. 2.89 crore has to be sourced through the share of the consumer. Selected 1,000 fishermen who venture into the sea beyond 36 nautical miles will be given priority satellite phones. The BSNL has agreed to provide the phones at Rs. 94,261 per set. 
 

Life jacket 
A proposal submitted by the Fisheries Director to provide quality life jackets to 40,000 fishermen was also sanctioned by the state government and the fund for which will also be sourced from Ockhi Fund. A proposal with an estimate of `6.10 crore has been submitted for the government’s approval.

