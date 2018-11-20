Tight ropewalk for Kerala tourism amid Sabarimala tensions

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tourism sector in the God’s Own Country, which was on a revival path after the August floods, is in doldrums again following the chaotic situation prevailing at Sabarimala. According to industry experts, the incidents in state are sending out negative feelers outside world.

E M Najeeb, president of Confederation of Tourism Industry, Kerala, the Sabarimala imbroglio is more serious than the flood as the tourists would strike out the destination from their itinerary if they get an indication that the state is religiously restive.

A bus carrying 24 Germans was stoned by the protestors on their way to Kozhikode on Saturday. “What kind of message will it send out to the world when the industry is sweating out to retrieve it as a safe destination for tourists?,” asked Najeeb. According to the estimate of the Federation, many resort owners in Munnar are on the verge of closure after the flood and a fizzled-out Neelakurinji season.

A day ago, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said the Sabarimala controversy would affect the financial situation of the state. Tourism and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran told ‘Express’ there was a 50 per cent dip in the revenue of Sabarimala during the opening of the temple for ‘Thulam’ month poojas. Certainly, the current tension in the region has not only affected the revenue of the temple but the trade sector. The state government is doing its level best to limit the damage and save the tourism sector from its impact.

Tourism Director P Bala Kiran said the department is keeping its fingers crossed. “We can’t predict how Sabarimala is going to impact the tourism sector. After a dip in the tourism growth in the Quarters three, the sector was on the verge of revival by November. The peak season in Kerala is Quarter IV (October to December) and Quarter I (January to March). Anything that hinders the prospects of the industry during this Q4 and Q1 will certainly leave an adverse impact on the sector,” he said.

The state has witnessed a shortfall of 1.45 lakh domestic and foreign tourists during the time of flood. The third quarter statistics of the Tourism Department revealed that there was an overall decline of 3.48 per cent in the total domestic tourist arrival during July, August and September, and 13.55 per cent drop in foreign tourist arrival.

● A dip in 50 pc revenue recorded when Sabarimala temple opened for Thulam month poojas

● The sector is in doldrums again when the Tourism Dept is getting ready to hold Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) by December

● A shortfall of around 1.45 lakh domestic and foreign tourists during the time of flood.

● An overall decline of 3.48 per cent in domestic tourist arrival and 13.55 per cent in foreign tourist arrival during Q3

● The flood and subsequent uncertainty have caused a revenue loss of around Rs 1,500 crore to the sector