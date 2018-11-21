Bharat Jyoti Award for Kerala Health, Social Justice Minister KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Health and Social Justice KK Shailaja has been selected for the Bharat Jyoti Award instituted by the India International Friendship Society. She has been selected for the award considering her contributions to the welfare of the women and children, public health and social justice in general. The award will be presented to the minister at a function at Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Garden in New Delhi, on December 4.

Former Chief Election Commissioner T S Krishnamurthy, former Tamil Nadu and Assam Governor Bhishma Narain Singh, Sunil Dutt and Rajesh Khannahwere the former recipients.



