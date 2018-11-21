Congress' VM Sudheeran blames Central, state governments for Sabarimala fiasco

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran said the failure of the Central, state governments in implementing administrative and democratic responsibilities has led to the disturbance of the peaceful atmosphere in the state. He asked as to why the Central Government which had brought an ordinance against the SC judgment which had weakened the SC/ST Atrocities Act, was not bringing the same in the Sabarimala issue.

He said the Union home minister coming out with the statement that the Centre does not have anything to do and instead it is the state which is totally responsible is totally wrong.

BJP president Amit Shah has created a riot-like situation during his visit and the Union home minister’s present statement can be seen as the double stand taken by the BJP in the issue, Sudheeran said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken a unilateral stand after the SC order had come and stated the government will not go for a review petition as it would be opposed to the affidavit given in the SC, Sudheeran said.

“This was even without having any discussions with the affected parties. The TDB president was also prevented from giving an appeal,” he said. The state government which wanted to subvert the national highway judgment in the bar case and which had given the statement that these roads were not part of the national highway is now showing undue interest in implementing the SCjudgment and this has led to the present chaotic situation, he said.

He said the government could have given a review petition as the SC has not considered one of the main contentions of the state government in its affidavit that a group of Hindu scholars should be deployed to study whether women of all age group could be allowed into Sannidhanam.