KPCC working president, MP MI Shanavas passes away

Shanavas was recouping after a liver transplant surgery which was held on November 2.

Published: 21st November 2018 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader MI Shanavas (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: State Congress working president and Member of Parliament from Wayanad, MI Shanavas passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday at around 1.30 am. 

Shanavas was recouping after a liver transplant surgery which was held on November 2. He was suffering from Kidney failure also. The funeral will be held in Kochi on Thursday. 

In 1982 he became the KPCC Secretary as a protege of Karunakaran. He was a successful mediator and was one of the main voices for the Thiruthalvadi movement in the Congrs's party along with Ramesh Chennithala and G Karthikeyan. He came back to I group after Ramesh Chennithala became the party state president. He was a party office bearer for last three and half decades, except during VM Sudheeran's tenure.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise stating that Shanavas had played a prominent role in the Congress party in Kerala. in his condolence message, he also consoled the bereaved family. 

KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, PK Kunhalikutty , KC Venugopal and former chief minister Oomen Chandy also conveyed their condolences.

