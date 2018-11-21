Sabarimala: Police ease curbs at Valiya Nadapandal

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Four days after the stringent police restrictions at Sabarimala, the police authorities in charge of Sannidhanam have eased the restrictions at Valiya Nadapandal for the elderly, women, children and physically challenged pilgrims.

Vijay Sakhare IG in charge of Sannidhanam confirmed the restrictions have been eased based on High Court observations. “Restriction imposed at Valiya Nadapandal is exempted, while it is still on in other areas,” Sakhare said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP V Muraleedharan and BJP state general secretary J Padmakumar joined the prayer meet at Sannidhanam late on Tuesday. At 10.15 pm, two groups of devotees staged a sit-in at two different places — Malikappuram side and Chinmudra — close to the Annadana Mandapam. The prayer meet lasted till Harivarasanam after which they dispersed.

There was a huge police deployment near prayer meet venues. The devotees were later allowed to go to Pampa. Muraleedharan told mediapersons there were positive changes as the police accepted his demand not to book any charges on the arrested persons. “This is a positive change. The curbs at Nadapandal have been eased. However, there are restrictions in other places and that also need to be changed,” he said.