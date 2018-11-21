Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Police ease curbs at Valiya Nadapandal

Vijay Sakhare IG in charge of Sannidhanam confirmed the restrictions have been eased based on High Court observations.

Published: 21st November 2018 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

V Muraleedharan MP joining the protest by devotees at the Sannidhanam on Tuesday night | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Four days after the stringent police restrictions at Sabarimala, the police authorities in charge of Sannidhanam have eased the restrictions at Valiya Nadapandal for the elderly, women, children and physically challenged pilgrims.

Vijay Sakhare IG in charge of Sannidhanam confirmed the restrictions have been eased based on High Court observations. “Restriction imposed at Valiya Nadapandal is exempted, while it is still on in other areas,” Sakhare said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP V Muraleedharan and BJP state general secretary J Padmakumar joined the prayer meet at Sannidhanam late on Tuesday. At 10.15 pm, two groups of devotees staged a sit-in at two different places — Malikappuram side and Chinmudra — close to the Annadana Mandapam. The prayer meet lasted till Harivarasanam after which they dispersed.

There was a huge police deployment near prayer meet venues. The devotees were later allowed to go to Pampa. Muraleedharan told mediapersons there were positive changes as the police accepted his demand not to book any charges on the arrested persons. “This is a positive change. The curbs at Nadapandal have been eased. However, there are restrictions in other  places and that also need to be changed,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Valiya Nadapandal Sabarimala protests Sabarimala Kerala police Sannidhanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp