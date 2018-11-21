Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: CPM accuses BJP-RSS of sending activists to 'fuel tension'

CPM politburo alleged that the aim of the BJP-RSS activists is to "take control of the temple's premises and to create a law and order problem there".

Published: 21st November 2018 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala Temple

Devotees and their children protesting the SC verdict allowing women’s entry into temple outside the Sabarimala shrine (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CPI (M) Wednesday attacked the BJP and the RSS over the ongoing protests in Sabarimala against the entry of women of all ages into the Lord Ayyappa temple there, accusing them of sending their activists to the site to "fuel tensions".

In a statement , the party's politburo alleged that the aim of the BJP-RSS activists is to "take control of the temple's premises and to create a law and order problem there".

The CPI(M) alleged that the BJP's Kannur district committee had issued a circular on November 14, asking 200 "trained" volunteers from four areas of the district to gather at the Sabarimala temple on December 13.

"It also instructed these volunteers to carry necessary materials in their handbags," the Left party alleged and said it was a serious matter.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp