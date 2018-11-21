Home States Kerala

Sangh Parivar conspiracy to hijack Sabarimala through Kar Sevaks: CM Pinaray Vijayan

Meanwhile the VHP on Tuesday vowed to spearhead an Ayodhya-like agitation across the country to protect the traditions of the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

Published: 21st November 2018 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

A young devotee breaks coconut at Sannidhanam on Tuesday | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged a major conspiracy by the Sangh Parivar to hijack Sabarimala through Kar Sevaks. Stating the government has an uncompromising stance against attempts to create communal tension in the name of faith, Pinarayi said he won’t allow Sangh Parivar to turn Sabarimala into another Ayodhya.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Tearing into the Sangh Parivar at press meet here on Monday, Pinarayi alleged the BJP-RSS combine has been attempting in communal polarisation in the name of faith. He said the real intention behind the agitations has already come out. The CM also attacked the Congress  for its pro-BJP actions in the issue.

ALSO READ | Vishwa Hindu Parishad warns of Ayodhya-like agitation to save Sabarimala

The BJP should avoid using the hill shrine for political fight. Also, the saffron should not create difficulties to devotees for its political gains, the chief minister said. “If you want a political strike, it can be between us, why do you want to make Sabarimala a venue for this?” asked Pinarayi adding that if the BJP wants to take on the government it should protest in front of the Secretariat.

Watch Video: BJP MP V Muraleedharan joined the Sabarimala protestors at Sannidhanam on Tuesday night.

TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Sangh Parivar Kar Sevaks Sabarimala row

Comments(2)

  • v.vishwanathan
    What he is doing is talibanism
    9 days ago reply

  • Ram
    This inhuman person's days of political activism may be numbered...
    9 days ago reply
