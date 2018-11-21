Sangh Parivar conspiracy to hijack Sabarimala through Kar Sevaks: CM Pinaray Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged a major conspiracy by the Sangh Parivar to hijack Sabarimala through Kar Sevaks. Stating the government has an uncompromising stance against attempts to create communal tension in the name of faith, Pinarayi said he won’t allow Sangh Parivar to turn Sabarimala into another Ayodhya.



Tearing into the Sangh Parivar at press meet here on Monday, Pinarayi alleged the BJP-RSS combine has been attempting in communal polarisation in the name of faith. He said the real intention behind the agitations has already come out. The CM also attacked the Congress for its pro-BJP actions in the issue.

The BJP should avoid using the hill shrine for political fight. Also, the saffron should not create difficulties to devotees for its political gains, the chief minister said. “If you want a political strike, it can be between us, why do you want to make Sabarimala a venue for this?” asked Pinarayi adding that if the BJP wants to take on the government it should protest in front of the Secretariat.

